Prep Softball: Marauders blank rival Bears, 9-0

Mingus Union softball pitcher Krista Earl knew that if her team stood a chance of winning the 4A Grand Canyon region this spring, it likely had to sweep Bradshaw Mountain.

Earl didn’t disappoint on Thursday, throwing a complete-game, five-hit shutout for 4A No. 9-ranked Mingus in a 9-0 victory over the No. 20 Bears on a cold, windy day in Prescott Valley.

“The pitches that I was pitching were working really well today,” Earl said regarding her rise ball and curveball. “The whole team just brought a whole new intensity and it really helped.”

Bradshaw Mountain lost the two-game series opener with Mingus, 8-6, Tuesday in Cottonwood. Errors cost the Bears a possible win in that one.

“It puts us in a great spot to win our region,” Mingus shortstop Maddie Bejarano said. “They’re a very good team; I have a lot of respect for them. For us to get two wins against them is just huge.”

Mingus upped its record to 8-3 overall in power-point games and 5-2 in region, moving within a game of first-place Coconino. Coco, ranked third in 4A, stands at 4-1 in region after an 8-4 loss to No. 10 Prescott on Thursday.

“If I’m being honest, I figure this is the team to beat in our region, and so we took this very seriously this week,” Mingus coach John Brown said of the Bears.

Bradshaw Mountain dropped to 5-4 overall and 3-4 in region with five contests left in league play.

“We weren’t the team that we usually are,” Bears coach Sharon Haese said. “Our bats weren’t there, and we’re a good hitting team. Mingus came out swinging the bats, and they hit the ball. We didn’t adjust with our hitting.”

The Bears are probably out of the region-title picture. If so, they would have to hope for an at-large berth into the 4A state playoffs. Region champions earn automatic bids.

“We’re going to come back strong, we’re going to work hard and we’re going to go get ’em,” Bradshaw Mountain left fielder Madisen Duryea said.

Added designated player Courtney Stahley, “We just have to keep grinding for that state [playoff] entrance. I definitely know that we have it. It’s just a matter of the way that we come out and perform. We’re going to get there.”

With a hard southwesterly wind cutting across the field throughout Thursday’s game, Earl dominated Bradshaw Mountain’s typically potent hitting lineup. In seven innings, she tallied six strikeouts, did not surrender an extra-base hit and had no walks. Earl forced eight groundouts and six pop-outs.

Brown said Earl performed well considering that the wind initially limited the effectiveness of her curveball.

Meanwhile, Mingus scored nine runs on 16 hits. Bejarano went 4 for 5 with three doubles, two RBIs and two runs scored in the leadoff spot.

“She’s super consistent,” Brown said of Bejarano, who will play collegiately for NCAA Division I Central Florida in a few years. “She puts the ball in play every time. She’s got good speed. She’s just a good hitter.”

Catcher Morgan Mabery also had a day, going 3 for 5 with a two-run homer, an RBI double and three runs scored.

Aiding in the effort were pinch hitter Delaney Hartnett, who blistered a solo homer, and right fielder Dylan Sweeney, who ripped an RBI double.

Bradshaw Mountain ace pitcher McKaylee Dodge suffered the loss, surrendering four runs on nine hits after she threw 120 pitches in Tuesday’s setback. She fanned three and did not issue any walks. Angie Ramirez came on in relief, giving up five runs on seven hits.

Despite being swept by Mingus, Dodge said the Bears have a chance to reach the playoffs if they can string together wins.

“We are still trying to build chemistry,” she added. “We just need to focus on being a team.”

UP NEXT

Bradshaw Mountain visits 4A No. 14-ranked Mohave at 3:45 p.m. next Tuesday, April 4, for a region contest in Bullhead City. The Bears conclude the two-game set at 3:45 p.m. next Thursday, April 6, on their campus field in Prescott Valley.

Mingus plays four games next week. The Marauders will host non-region foe Greenway at 3:45 p.m. Monday before opening a big two-game set versus Coconino at 3:45 p.m. Tuesday in Cottonwood.

Follow Doug Cook on Twitter @dougout_dc. Reach him at 928-445-3333 ext. 2039, or via email at dcook@prescottaz.com.