Prep Baseball: Badgers fall to Coconino, 5-3

Ryan Greene and Joey Christopherson both went 3 for 3 at the plate, but it was not enough in a 5-3 loss to region rival Coconino on Thursday afternoon.

“I would have liked to see us get a few more at bats put together,” Prescott skipper Kent Winslow said. “I thought our approach was pretty good on the kid, I thought we battled pretty well at the plate, we just didn’t score as many runs as we should have.”

The Badgers (5-10, 2-3 Grand Canyon) started the game on a high note when pitcher Griffin Hays recorded a three-up, three-down first inning, and continued to hold the Panthers at bay throughout the next two innings.

In the top of the fourth, a passed ball and base hit by Coconino’s Kyle Casados allowed the first Panther run to score, but Prescott quickly shut down the rally.

Prescott responded in the bottom of the fourth by loading up the bases, but stranded all three runners.

Two fielding errors and a pass ball allowed Coconino to push four runs across in the fifth inning.

The Badgers weren’t discouraged, and answered back in the bottom of the fifth with three runs of their own. Raymundo Chairez started the inning off with a standup double to the left-center fence, followed by a base hit by Dawson Winslow to score Chairez. Cole Kelley also recorded a base hit and scored on a double by Greene. A Panther error allowed Greene to score before the defense could finish the inning, and made the score a close 4-3.

Neither team recorded any hits or runs in the sixth inning, but another Prescott error and base hits from Luke Nelson and Jake Plecas allowed one more Coconino run to score.

The Badgers were unable to get any runs in the bottom of the seventh, and dropped the game 5-3.

Greene, who recorded a perfect day at the plate, said the lack of offensive consistency is a roadblock for the club right now.

“It’s been an on and off thing,” Greene said. “We have batters up there that get really tensed up and freeze up, but we’ve also got batters that hit really well for us.”

The Panthers weren’t the only opponent Prescott faced during the game. Wind gusts swept across the field throughout the entire outing, with some gusts hitting twenty-six miles an hour.

“I think the wind was a big factor in this game,” Christopherson said. “It was really windy today. We tried and we pitched well and played defense well, but we just didn’t swing it as well as we should have.”

