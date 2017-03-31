Obituary: James Henry Formanek

James “Jim” Henry Formanek, 69, succumbed to brain cancer at the VA Hospice in Prescott, Arizona, with his wife beside him, on March 22, 2017.

Jim is survived by his wife of 43 years, Oranant; daughter Malisa and son-in-law Rick; son Frank and his girlfriend Catherine; grandkids Annie and Miles; siblings Ray, Vicky and Tootie; and many loving nieces; nephews and extended family.

Jim was a loving father, husband, grandfather and friend to all. He was preceded in death by his parents Ed and Penny and his brother Duane.

Jim was an avid fisherman and loved all things technical and mechanical, being a jack of all trades. He also liked reading, bird watching and traveling. He was a dedicated family man and enjoyed spending time with his kids and grandkids. He proudly served 13 years in the U.S. Air Force, from 1967 to 1980.

A special thank you to both the Good Samaritan Marley House and the Northern Arizona VA Medical Center Hospice for their loving care and support. Also thank you to Affordable Burial and Cremation in Prescott Valley for all of the arrangements.

Per Jim’s wishes, there will be no funeral service. Memorial donations can be made to a charity of the donor’s choosing or to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, in lieu of flowers.



Information provided by survivors.