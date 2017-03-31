Obituary: Dan Morgan

Dan Morgan, 44, passed away on March 25, 2017, after a six-year battle with cancer. Dan was loved by many, and touched the hearts of each and every person who was lucky enough to know him. He was a lover of life and adventure, finding enjoyment backpacking, mountain biking, hunting and camping. His noble dog Keen, who he raised from a pup, was lucky enough to join Dan, his friends, and family on many great adventures.

He also loved going to see concerts and live music (especially bands that his friends were part of), which often lead to great memories dancing alongside his wife, daughter, and friends. He also had a true passion for botany, growing many, many plants over the years. Dan believed that sometimes, you just needed to stop and smell the flowers.

Dan also had many great talents, a true jack-of-all-trades. He was an amazing concrete finisher, carpenter, and welder. Dan loved his daughter, Kaya, more than anything. He was an amazing father, always finding time to ride his bike with her, take her hiking, or tag along on field trips with her school. He was her biggest fan, as well as her best friend.

He leaves behind his wife, Janine, and daughter, Kaya, of Prescott; mother Ellen of Corona, California; Father, Paul and his wife Jeannie of Meadview; as well as siblings Christine, Lori, and Debbie.

He also leaves behind a beloved family of friends who meant the world to him, especially his Prescott Tribe and his Big Bear Brothers. Although Dan will be missed by many, his laughter and love of life and adventure will never be forgotten.

