Friday Catchall: Not so sure about cats

The Friday Catchall:

• CATS – Some people say cats should be allowed to roam free, chasing birds and such. I am not so sure. Others believe felines in a city area are the greater concern. Yes, only because there are more cars and neighbors could get upset.

I live close to what I call “the country,” here in the Prescott area. Williamson Valley has 2-plus acre lots, where cats have a good amount of space to get out.

I have been wanting a cat for my barn, to keep the rodents out. I asked the Humane Society if they had a really mean cat that could hold its own out there. (At the time they said they did.)

However, I did not get one.

Daily, I see plenty of coyote sign (no, this is not Wile E. Coyote flagging down the Roadrunner) on my property. I also live on a street where cars pass my house at 25 or more mph. Obviously, I don’t want to get a cat for the purpose of feeding a hungry coyote, and I don’t want my cat to become a speed bump.

Our article this week on cats and whether they should be indoors or not surprised me, when it comes to the local feral cat population. That’s something I did not realize.

Still, resident Susan Cheyney – responding to a “rant” about cats – said “many cat owners believe their cats are independent and don’t need regular checkups. People don’t realize that cats hide their illnesses. A savvy cat owner has to watch for changes in the cat’s behavior.”

I agree, a cat I had as a child died of Feline Leukemia Virus, which showed itself as a tumor in her latter years. We were told at the time it’s common for outdoor cats to suffer that fate. (It was, and she did.)

Simply put, be aware of what surrounds your property, the other critters that lurk there, your neighbors’ rights, your cat’s health … and have the animal spayed or neutered. We don’t need more kittens when the animal-care nonprofits have more than enough cats seeking “their forever home.”

In other words, adopt one – if you’re going to get one – and do the right thing(s), such as keeping the kitty inside.

• FIRES – As I listened to the wind beating on my window at work Thursday afternoon, I heard the chatter on the police scanner concerning the wildland fire in Prescott Valley.

Folks, ’tis the season. Wind, sparks, dry brush (equal) fire danger. Be responsible, create defensible space, and watch out for each other.

• PICK OF THE WEEK – (Proving there’s always something good to do in the Prescott area that’s cheap or free): the Heroes Honor “special” rally, noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 1, at the Prescott Valley Civic Center amphitheater. Live music featuring Muddbone and the Front Page Blues Band, plus raffles and prizes, to benefit paralyzed veterans.

Enjoy!