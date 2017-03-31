Feature Home: Two fully furnished model homes open daily 10am-5pm

Find your home today at one of Dorn Homes’ most popular communities in Prescott, Astoria. Opened in Spring of 2015, the community is already more than half-way sold out. Homeowners enjoy the award-winning architecture, the Organic Home promise, close-knit community, and countless amenities within Prescott Lakes.
At Astoria, Prescott’s greatest nostalgic architecture has been brought back to life. Owners choose between Victorian, Craftsman Bungalow, and Modern Farmhouse architectural styles. The neighborhood boasts countless color schemes, timeless craftsmanship and authentic architectural details. Grass lawns, park benches, white picket fences, shade trees, and colorful flower gardens will offer the residents their own peaceful escape.
New Homes Starting at $286,400
928-237-5754
www.dornhomes.com
