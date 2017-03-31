Birth Announcements (1): March 31, 2017

Mya Ann Louise Matkin, a 7 lb., 7 oz., girl, was born Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Tiffany Summer Goldsmith and Andrew Casey Matkin of Seligman.

Severin James Maxwell, a 9 lb. boy, was born Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017, at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Karly Davidson and Cory Maxwell of Prescott.

Jason JR Mendes, a 7 lb., 2 oz., boy, was born Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Albani Arellano and Jason Mendes of Prescott Valley.

Mayson Rae Miller, a 7 lb., 3 oz., boy, was born Tuesday, Jan 17, 2017, at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Caitlyn Lonas of Prescott.

Dorothy May Murillo, a 6 lb. 9 oz., girl, was born Friday, Dec. 30, 2016, at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Gabrielle and Amalio Murillo of Prescott Valley.

Isaac Fielding Nehoitewa, a seven lb., five oz., boy, was born Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017, at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Candice and Doyle Nehoitewa of Prescott.

Lincoln David Norris, a 6 lb., 12 oz., boy, was born Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Kayla Stark and Larry Norris of Prescott Valley.

Elias Khalil Nunez Reyes, a 5 lb., 8 oz, boy, was born Friday, Jan. 27, 2017, at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Alondra Reyes Gonzales and Eli Nunez Ponce of Chino Valley. NO PHOTO