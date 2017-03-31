Airplane makes hard landing in Seligman

A small plane was sustained serious damage Wednesday, March 29, when it made a belly landing at the Seligman airport around 4:30 p.m.

When Sheriff’s deputies arrived, they found a damaged Cessna aircraft between the taxiway and runway.

The pilot told deputies he was practicing takeoff and landing exercises and forgot to put the landing gear down, said Sheriff’s spokesman Dwight D’Evelyn.

The pilot was not injured and walked away from the crash.

Seligman firefighters arrived and were able to stop a small fuel leak.

Federal investigators were advised and will be handling the follow-up investigation, D’Evelyn said.