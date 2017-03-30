Wildfire in Prescott Valley causing traffic jams and prompts fear of area homeowners

A wildland fire on the north side of Manley Drive in Prescott Valley that appears to have been sparked by a downed electrical pole is now under attack as it heads northeast of the residential neighborhood.

No injuries have been reported.

A resident watching the fire spread behind his house said it appeared to have started in an open field and crews from Central Arizona Fire & Medical Authority are on scene striving to quell the blaze. Winds appear to be in the firefighters’ favor, and so at this time the resident said firefighters do not think the flames are a threat to area homes.

Other reports have stated that the downed power lines have caused traffic signals to fail as rush hour approaches.

The fire started at about 3:45 p.m. and so far some four electrical poles are down in the area.

Calls to fire officials have not yet been returned, but more information will be forthcoming.