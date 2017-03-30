Unique concert highlights ‘Music of the Stage and Screen'

Essentials What: “Music of the Stage & Screen” Where: Yavapai College Performing Arts Center, 1100 E. Sheldon St., Prescott When: Sunday, April 2, at 3 p.m. Tickets: $25 Contact: 928-776-2000 Online: www.YCPAC.com

A concert this weekend at Yavapai College’s Performing Arts Center brings together both the “Music of the Stage & Screen” and an international artist, performing with local voices.

Gary Arbuthnot, an award-winning flautist from Northern Ireland, wrote the show specifically as a collaboration with the Prescott Chorale and the YC’s Master Chorale.

The show will present well-known movie soundtracks, Broadway scores and recent pop music in a concert that includes backing by some of the state’s top musicians from Phoenix.

Arbuthnot, voted “Entertainer of the Year” by Crystal Cruise Lines, has also won at the Markneukirchen and Carl Nielsen International Flute Competitions and was awarded the Meaker Fellowship by the Royal Academy of Music in London.

He’s known as a captivating performer with a worldwide reputation for his tone, technique and musicianship, and he’s combining those skills with the vocal abilities of the two powerful area choirs.

“This is a special show that we have created just for the show in Prescott,” Arbuthnot said. “It will be a really fantastic afternoon for everybody involved.”

Arbuthnot said he’s done concerts that included collaboration with a choir “quite a few times” in the past, but usually in Ireland.

This one came about in an unusual way.

“I met the director of the choir (Dennis Houser) when we were on a cruise together,” Arbuthnot said. “He saw the show I did on the cruise, and then he asked me, ‘Would I be open to the idea of coming and performing (in Prescott)?’ … I was absolutely delighted with the idea.”

Working with an artist who doesn’t live nearby meant that the groups had to prepare for the performance without him, singing from arrangements he sent over, but they do get to rehearse together.

“We will be meeting on Saturday (April 1), and then we’ll have a dress rehearsal on Sunday morning,” before the Sunday afternoon show, Arbuthnot said.

“It’s going to bring some unique challenges, but it’s going to be a lot of fun.”