Prescott Area Shelter Services accepts delivery of new mattresses

Prescott Area Shelter Services was just treated to 20 new mattresses at its local emergency shelter that can serve up to 18 women and children.

The 10-year-old shelter was started as a grassroots effort in the basement of a local church, and over the years has provided assistance to some 2,000 women and children. On an annual basis, the shelter that offers temporary housing for up to 90 days with extensions possible based on guests making progress on establishing more permanent arrangements provides some 6,000 bed nights, emergency shelter stays of up to 1,000 bed nights and has 75 volunteers who have donated over 600 hours of service.

The mattresses were donated and delivered to the shelter from Mattress Firm, the O’Leary family, Lamb Chevrolet and some private donors on March 11. This was part of the shelter’s “Buy A bed Campaign” that is part of “Project Restore” that is an effort to make some necessary shelter renovations.

One shelter guest described the new bed as similar to “sleeping on a giant pillow of happiness.”

For more information on PASS or how to assist with the shelter operation, or to volunteer, call 928-778-5933 or visit www.prescottshelter.org.

Information provided by Prescott Area Shelter Services.