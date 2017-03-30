Prep Tennis: Todd, Hardy lead Badgers to 6-3 win over Deer Valley

Aaron Marquardt, Luke Hardy, Julio Ortega and Cutter Todd each won their match in straight sets to lead the No. 25-ranked Prescott boys’ tennis team to a 6-3 win over Deer Valley on Wednesday afternoon.

It is the fifth win in the last seven matches for the Badgers, which are coming off back-to-back losses to rival Bradshaw Mountain (5-4) and Mesquite (5-4) last week.

Jack Darr, Prescott’s No. 1 tennis player, lost in straight sets to Oliver Boleratzky, 6-3, 6-4; while No. 2 Sam Stoecker lost 6-4, 6-3, to Cody Garretson, putting the Badgers in an early hole.

But Marquardt (6-2, 6-1), Hardy (6-1, 6-2), Ortega (6-1, 6-4) and Todd (6-2, 6-4) pulled their weight in one of the more well-balanced efforts from the Badger lineup this season.

In doubles, Darr and Marquardt lost 8-4, but Stoecker and Hardy teamed for an 8-3 win to give the Badgers a victory.

UP NEXT

The Badgers (6-4, 2-2 Section II) have four matches remaining on the regular season schedule, three of which come on the road.

Prescott begins its final stretch of the season Wednesday, April 5, at Barry Goldwater. Official start time is set for 3:30 p.m.

