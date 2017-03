Dianna Lynn (Tidwell) Tuskey, born Aug. 9, 1953, in Oxford, Mississippi, passed away Saturday, March 18, 2017, in Prescott, Arizona.



She leaves behind a son, T. J. Tuskey; daughter Jeannie Sutherland; grandchildren Ceili, Pandora, Dante and Riley in Arizona; sisters Rose, Marilyn and Pat; and brother Keith in Mississippi.

Sleep with the angels, Mom. No services at this time.

Thanks Donor Network for allowing Dianna to help others.





Information provided by survivors.