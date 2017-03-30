Letter: Uplifted vs. ill will

Editor:

As my puff of wind approaches sunset, I continue to be confronted by happenings that have plagued me all my life that I find troubling and difficult to understand. Most recently are the negative responses directed at President Trump’s acknowledgement, during his Feb. 28 address to Congress, of Carryn Owens, widow of U.S. Navy Seal Ryan Owens, who was killed during a Jan. 29 commando raid in Yemen.

The President’s acknowledgement of Mrs. Owens occurred near the end of his address and, to me, was a very emotional moment that captured a grieving widow who was in total isolation and reaching beyond the chamber. I was overwhelmed and, in my heart, had nothing but admiration for Mrs. Owens and was grateful that the President shared.

While this moving acknowledgment was still etched in my memory, I began to detect some annoying chatter that was directed at discrediting the whole event.

What I observed emanating from “The View” was that President Trump’s tribute to Mrs. Owens was exploitive and inappropriate. From Bill Mayer: “Carryn Owens’ moment was the worst, not best, part of Trump’s address to Congress.” From Michael Moore: The President used Mrs. Owens as a prop… “This is the sickness of this man.” Undoubtedly, there are more negatives, but this shows that despite all the goodness that abounds within our nation, ill will is lurking.

Why, I ask? Obviously, the detractors are judging. Is it for attention? Are they devoid of love, both in giving and receiving? Who knows? The “shadow” knows.

I remain overwhelmed and uplifted by the “moment” and the detractors cannot take that away from me.

Kenneth Server

Prescott Valley