Letter: Not gaining ice

Editor:

In response to News Editor Ken Sain’s column, “Climate change deniers now work for the EPA,” he makes a poignant reference to the powerful now in federal government environmental positions being more concerned about profits than protecting our natural resources. Climate change is a special concern. President Trump has enabled private fossil fuel interests to plunder the country and the planet with cabinet picks such as Zinke, Pruitt and Tillerson.

However, Sain’s column needs a fact check. The Antarctic is not gaining ice, and despite the claims of conservatives who deny or distort science for political gain, it continues to contribute to sea level rise. In fact, in the last two decades Antarctica has demonstrated increasing ice sheet loss at more than 6 billion additional tons per year. Currently, the continent is losing 134 billion tons of ice per year (based on data by Grace Satellites). In general, conservative propaganda deliberately conflates snow pack gain in East Antarctica with ice cap increase, a false assumption. It also assumes that increased surface sea ice in East Antarctica equals more volume. In actuality, the Antarctic ice pack is losing volume (it’s thinner) due to surface and deep water warming, while the decreased salinity of surface sea water due to continental ice sheet melting allows more surface ice to form.

The above points are based on NASA and NOAA science data, the very reason Republicans have targeted those agencies in budget cuts. Science can be complex, as ice sheet degradation measurements tend to be. Republicans don’t understand or respect science. False or misleading information about Antarctic ice complicates that problem.

Joe Bickel

Prescott