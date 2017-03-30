KornuKopia Calendar: Week of March 31

Ongoing

"Meeting the 4 O'Clock Train" exhibit, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Sharlot Hall Museum, 415 W. Gurley St., chronicling the boom-to-bust railway legacy that almost cost Arizona its statehood. 928-445-3122.

“How to Succeed in Business without Really Trying,’’ a musical, continues March 31, and April 1, 6, 7, 8, at 7:30 p.m.; April 2 and 9, at 2 p.m.; at the Prescott Center for the Arts, 208 N. Marina St. 928-445-3286.

Friday, March 31

Voilà Tour - “From France with Love,” nonprofit concert, 1 to 4 p.m. at the Highlands Center for Natural History, 1375 S. Walker Road, Prescott.

Friday Night Movie, “Pete’s Dragon,” 4 p.m., Adult Center of Prescott, 1280 E. Rosser St. Rated PG, fantasy/adventure. Free.

Voilà Tour - “Live at Gabby’s,” 6 to 9 p.m. at Gabby’s Grill, 2982 Park Ave., Prescott Valley.

Cha Cha Dance Lesson with Chad and Marie Burson, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.; Ballroom Dance, 7:30 to 10 p.m., Adult Center of Prescott, 1280 E. Rosser St.

Voilà Tour - “Gaëlle Buswel meets The CheekTones,” 8 to 11 p.m. at the Raven Café, 142 N. Cortez St., Prescott.

Saturday, April 1

Heroes Honor special rally, noon to 4 p.m. at the Prescott Valley Civic Circle amphitheater; fundraiser supporting paralyzed veterans. Live music featuring Muddbone and Front Page Blues Band, plus raffles, prizes.

Ash Fork Historical Society presents “A Living Performance,” a play about architect Mary Colter, 1 p.m. at the Ash Fork Museum. Colter designed most of the buildings found on the South Rim of the Grand Canyon. Admission is free, however, donations are accepted.

Voilà Tour - 5 to 11 p.m. at the Prescott Valley Event Center, 3201 Main St, Prescott Valley. Live Music, action painting, arts, crafts live creation, and more.

Sunday, April 2

Gary Arbuthnot, “Music from Stage and Screen,” with the Prescott Chorale and Yavapai College Master Chorale, 3 p.m. at Yavapai College Performing Arts Center, 1100 E. Sheldon St., Prescott. 928-776-2000 or www.ycpac.com.

Monday, April 3

Prescott Art Docents Talk: David Strauss, woodworker, 10:30 a.m. at Prescott Center for the Arts Theater, 208 N. Marina St. Reception at 10 a.m. 928-636-7207; prescottartdocents.net.

Thursday, April 6

OLLI Munch & Learn: “A Village in Ghana,” 12:30 to 2 p.m. at Yavapai College, 1100 E. Sheldon St. Kathryn Bethards presents a talk on her experience living in Nkurakan, Ghana, teaching business skills to village women. Free, but space is limited. RSVP: 928-717-7634.

Friday, April 7

“Spring into Action” Family Event, 5 to 7 p.m. at the Highlands Center for Natural History. Interactive activities. highlandscenter.org.

Saturday, April 8

Broadening the discussion on Arizona’s water future: Environmental scientist, consultant and educator Daniel Higgins, Ph.D., weaves together Arizona’s past, present and future approach to water planning, 10 a.m. to noon, Granite Peak UU Congregation building, 882 Sunset Ave., Prescott. 928-445-4218 or www.cwagaz.org.

Caldecott Kaleidoscope of Books and Art, “A Sick Day for Amos McGee,” 11 a.m. at Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. Presented by Prescott Art Docents, activity included. For children ages 6-12. Make reservations at Youth Desk, 928-777-1537.

Prescott Area Shelter Services 8th Annual Women’s Tea, 1 to 3:30 p.m. at Centennial Center, 1989 Clubhouse Drive, Prescott. $40 per person; table of eight $310. 928-778-5933.

Sunday, April 9

Central Arizona Concert Band Concert, featuring Mariam Buswell, principal oboist with the Phoenix Symphony, 3 p.m. at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University’s Davis Learning Center, 3700 Willow Creek Road. Tickets $12 adults, $5 students. Joe, 928-925-4687 or joecotten@cableone.net. centralarizonaconcertband.com.