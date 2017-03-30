‘Hamlet’ tackles corruption, scandals, suspicious deaths, cover-ups

An edgy, challenging portrait of William Shakespeare’s “Hamlet” takes place at 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 31, at the Yavapai College Performing Arts Center.

National Players, the country’s longest-running touring company, examines the collision of conscience, intrigue and honor, and how one man’s inner demons can bring down a kingdom.

Director Jason King Jones said he first read “Hamlet” in high school.

“I remember relating so strongly to Hamlet – a young man who loved greatly, thought broadly, questioned everything, and felt a huge sense of obligation to his family,” Jones said in the director’s notes. “I remember the shock I felt when I read the ending, and I remember so desperately wanting it to turn out differently.”

The story of Hamlet, the prince of Denmark, begins when he returns home from school to find his family life in ruins – his father dead, his mother remarried, and his uncle (now stepfather) ruling the country, the National Players’ website explains.

When his father’s ghost appears with dire announcements, Hamlet struggles to redefine his life and find his way forward.

Founded in 1949, National Players stimulates youthful imagination and critical thinking by presenting classic plays in contemporary and accessible ways. This is the first time in 32 years the company has produced “Hamlet.”

Information from the website states that, in addition to acting roles, each Player takes on at least one offstage job in support of the company, and they also take turns driving the company’s three vehicles.

The website includes a 34-page Teachers Toolkit that explains such things as iambic pentameter, the most common meter in English poetry.

“It follows the same pattern as the human heartbeat: de DUM | de DUM | de DUM | de DUM| de DUM,” the Toolkit states. Here is an example from Act I, scene ii: “I saw him once; he was a goodly king.”

The Toolkit continues: However, Shakespeare often breaks from iambic pentameter, changing rhythmic patterns and marking variations in tone and structure. A feminine ending, for example, is a line of verse that ends with an extra syllable. The result is that the rhythm is thrown off just enough to indicate that the characters feel unsettled about something.

For example, Hamlet in Act III, scene I, says: “To be, or not to be: that is the question.”

“While ‘Hamlet’ certainly has its share of blood and death by the end, the main conflict is within Hamlet himself,” the website states.

Jones calls this work a “trifecta of incredible characters.”

“The way we speak impacts the way we think, and the words we say to others last far beyond the moment it takes us to utter them, no matter how thoughtfully (or thoughtlessly) we consider them,” he said.

Tickets are $20-$38. To purchase tickets, call 928-776-2000 or visit ycpac.com/boxoffice/.