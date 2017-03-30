Gallery Guide: Week of March 31

Art2 (Art Squared), 120 W. Gurley St. mezzanine, Prescott, 928-499-4428. On Facebook at Art2Prescott. Sculpture, pottery, photography, paintings, jewelry, wearable art, glass, gourds, wood and more.

Arts Prescott Gallery on Whiskey Row, 134 S. Montezuma St., 928-776-7717, www.artsprescott.com.

Bronzesmith Fine Art Gallery and Foundry, 7331 E. Second St., Prescott Valley, 928-772-2378. Foundry tours are available.

Gallery at the Prescott Center for the Arts, 208 Marina St. (entrance on Willis), 928-445-3286, www.pca-az.net.

Joseph Robertson Gallery, 110 S. Montezuma St., Suite A, Hotel St. Michael’s Alley, 928-308-0254, www.joesartgallery.net, features fine art from local artists Joseph Robertson and Beth Neely, as well as other artists from around Arizona.

Krieger-Marcusen Gallery, 110 S. Montezuma St., Suite F, Hotel St. Michael’s Alley, 928-778-4900. Clay, paintings, jewelry and wood by local artists Heath Krieger, Cathy Krieger and Richard Marcusen. Works by Steve Smith (wood) and plein air oil paintings by Bill Anton.

Gallery Beyond Words, 204 N. McCormick St., featuring fine art installation by Susanne Korte.

Mountain Artists Guild & Gallery, 228 N. Alarcon St., 928-776-4009, gallery@mountainartistsguild.org. www.mountainartistsguild.org. “Customs and Cultures” show in the Main Gallery and featured artists, Yavapai College Portfolio Class.

Mountain Spirit Gallery, 140 S. Montezuma St., 928-445-2886, msgprescott.com. Western art featuring Bill Nebeker, Susan Kliewer, Kathy Quick Anderson, Paul Wenzel, K.L. Powers and 20 other local artists.

Newman Gallery, 106-A S. Montezuma St., 928-442-9167, www.newmangallery.net.

Phippen Museum, 4701 Highway 89 North, 928-778-1385, www.phippenartmuseum.org. Through June 18, experience some of the docents’ favorite pieces in the exhibition, “Docents Select.” Created from pieces acquired since the museum’s founding in 1984, this exhibit shows the variety in the Phippen’s permanent collection.

Prescott Valley Art Guild, 3380 N. Windsong Drive, www.prescottvalleyartguild.org.

Sean Gote Gallery, 702 W. Gurley St. 928-445-2233, www.seangote.com. Featuring new art by Sean Goté and jewelry by Dolores.

Smoki Museum, 147 N. Arizona Ave., 928-445-1230, smokimuseum.org.

The Raven Café, 142 N. Cortez St. 928-717-0009, ravencafe.com.

’Tis Art Center and Gallery, 105 S. Cortez St. Prescott, www.tisartgallery.com. In the Mezzanine Gallery, “Joy in Brushes and Beads” watercolor and acrylic paintings by Anita Nugent, and beaded jewelry by Pam Conner – through April 15. In the Main Gallery, “The Eyes Have It” spring photography exhibit through April 25.

Van Gogh’s Ear, 156 S. Montezuma St., 928-776-1080, www.vgegallery.com. Fine contemporary art and crafts by more than 60 local and nationally known artists.

Yavapai College Art Gallery, 1100 E. Sheldon St. 928-776-2031, www.yc.edu/artgallery. “Under The Surface,” original monoprints by Sarah Kriehn; mixed media sculptures by Denise Yaghmourian – through April 6. This unique exhibition features these two Phoenix artists, including Denise’s intriguing mixed media sculpture Red Cube, along with Sarah’s abstract monoprints such as Day 3.