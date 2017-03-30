Editorial: City effort to pay off debt elusive, ongoing

The City of Prescott is facing its dilemma of conducting business versus a growing, unfunded liability in public safety pension debt.

The debt currently stands at more than $78 million.

Recently, city leadership and councilors have been exploring ways to pay down the debt beyond relying only on a proposed 0.75 percent sales tax increase. Part of that effort involves selling “surplus” property – ranging from vacant land to a parking lot – that the city could do without.

First, the city should continue down this path, making every effort to reduce the debt ahead of the Aug. 29 sales tax question – including selling property, eliminating redundancies, and tightening budgets, while working to preserve and/or improve services.

The rub council members found out this week, while considering five properties for potential sale, is that some of the properties were purchased with designated funds. For example, two “belong” to the city’s water department – and money from their sale has to go back into the water fund, according to City Attorney Jon Paladini, not the general fund where pension payments would come from.

Looking at it a different way – and answering a common question from readers – if the city were to sell off some of its open space, that money would have to go back into the open space fund because that money was collected for that purpose. It could not be used through the general fund to pay bills.

It is unfortunate, potentially selling property for prices that range from $100,000 to $1 million, and not being able to use that money the way they want or need to.

After their discussion on Tuesday, council members settled on four properties they could sell fairly soon: two Chino Valley well-site parcels; one abandoned water-tank parcel located near Senator Highway; and one parcel along EZ Street, located behind the Fire Department’s Station 7.

Other properties are still on the “discussion” table, these are merely the first.

Still, of the four, that leaves only the $125,000 in possible proceeds from the EZ Street parcel eligible for the general fund.

That leaves the city back at the drawing board, to a degree. Officials must continue to explore anything and everything – such as leasing Big Chino water ranch property for grazing; selling other properties (there were others); continued streamlining of departments, budgets and services; and cutting wants for needs.

We’re glad to see city leaders are taking these steps, but more will need to be done.