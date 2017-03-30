Should cats be kept inside only?

Cats — notoriously difficult to herd, catch or tame — are largely free to roam in Prescott.

And most local pet experts agree that is not necessarily a good thing for the cat.

While there is no city law requiring cats to remain indoors in Prescott, representatives of both the Yavapai Humane Society and Prescott Animal Friends say it would be beneficial to the pets’ health and well-being to be exclusively “house cats.”

“Yavapai Humane Society advocates for cats to be indoor pets for a couple of reasons,” said Terri Davis, graphic designer and marketing coordinator with the Yavapai Humane Society.

The primary reason: “Cats who are exclusively kept indoors have a longer life expectancy,” Davis said, noting that cats that stay inside tend to live twice as long as those who are allowed to roam.

In addition, she stressed that the danger of injury — from predators and traffic — also increases dramatically for cats that are allowed outside.

Susan Smart, director of the Catty Shack shelter and the manager of the NOAH thrift shop for animal rescue efforts on Granite Street, agrees.

“We require people to keep their cats indoors,” Smart said of those who adopt cats from the shelter. “They sign a contract.”

Along with the danger of being killed by predators such as coyotes, Smart said domestic cats that are allowed to roam also face a greater risk of catching diseases such as FIV (the feline equivalent of HIV) and FeLV (feline leukemia).

Cats who are unaccustomed to the outdoors also face dangers of freezing and starving if they are abandoned or cannot get back to their homes, Smart said.

Feral-cat colonies thrive

Still, both Davis and Smart point out that feral cats — described as those that “live and thrive in the outdoors and are typically wary of humans” — have largely adapted to the elements and live in countless colonies throughout the region.

The feral cat population likely originates from domestic cats that were abandoned or dumped and forced to fend for themselves in the wild, Smart said. Their offspring then become feral.

While some communities have tried to deal with feral cats by catching and killing them, animal advocates say that is both cruel and ineffective. When the cats are removed from an area, they say, surviving ferals will move in and breed to capacity — a condition known as the “vacuum effect.”

And Davis says the wild cats offer a benefit to the community by reducing the population of mice and rats and other vermin.

Even so, she said, “The feral cat population is of concern.”

Smart says two cats in the wild can reproduce to as many as 100 within a year. “Cats can have four litters a year,” she said, noting that the colony can multiply quickly as the litters begin to reproduce as well.

Trap-neuter-return

To help keep down the population, the Humane Society and Prescott Animal Friends cooperate on a program to trap, neuter or spay, and release the cats back into their colony.

In 2016, the Humane Society’s Spay/Neuter and Wellness Clinic performed 437 spay/neuter surgeries on feral cats in an effort to reduce the population, Davis said.

Before being returned to the colony, an ear of the spayed/neutered cats is clipped — a universal symbol of a neutered feral.

Sheri Laing, who helps residents trap feral cats, says many colonies of the cats exist throughout the community.

She said the population is especially large in Chino Valley, Prescott Valley and Paulden. “I just got 13 cats out in Paulden,” she said this week.

Laing, who typically uses a “box trap” and tuna to catch the cats, said she frequently tells residents that if they feed feral cats, the responsible thing to do is to have the cats trapped and neutered. Otherwise, she said, the colonies will become unmanageable.

She also advises people to take care when dealing with the feral cats. She has seen plenty of instances where the cats bite people — even when they appear tame enough to feed.

City policy

In fact, Prescott Animal Control Supervisor Shannon Gray says such cases of cats biting humans are among the only reasons the city’s animal control gets involved.

Just this past month, she said, the city picked up and quarantined a cat that bit a man.

Otherwise, she said, “There is no law in the city” that provides for picking up stray cats.

While city animal control regularly picks up stray dogs and takes them to the Humane Society, Gray said they do not have a similar policy for cats. “They are a free-roaming animal,” she said.

Matthew Podracky, senior assistant city attorney, noted that no city law exists that either limits the number of cats, or requires cats to remain inside.

Even the animal advocates who say cats should be kept inside don’t push for a law on the issue.

“I don’t think they could enforce anything like that,” Smart said.