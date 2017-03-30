Court: Yarnell homeowners can’t sue state over 2013 fire

PHOENIX – Residents of Yarnell who lost their homes in the 2013 blaze have no legal right to sue the state for failing to save their homes, the Arizona Court of Appeals ruled Thursday.

In an extensive decision, the court rejected the contention of the homeowners' attorney that the state, which was trying to contain the wildfire that started on public lands, had some duty to also protect the structures. Judge Kent Cattani, writing for the unanimous court, said that is not true.

Potentially more significant, the judge said forcing the state to defend private properties simply because it already is fighting the fire on public lands "would lead to perverse incentives.''

"Prevention and suppression of wildfires – like the emergency response to any natural disaster – is a fundamental public safety obligation,'' Cattani wrote. "Public policy should encourage a prompt and efficacious response from the state.''

But the judge said that falls apart if public officials have to fear that deciding to fight a fire would impose liability for damages to others.

"The state could shield itself from liability by simply doing nothing,'' Cattani said. "Such a result is contrary to the overriding needs of the public.''

The fire, which started with a lightning strike on state land, destroyed more than 120 homes and resulted in the deaths of 19 Prescott firefighters, the Granite Mountain Hotshots.

Attorney David Abney said there's plenty of evidence that the Forestry Division botched the job. But Abney has been unable to present the evidence to a jury because Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Richard Gama threw the case out, ruling that the state, in fighting the fire on public lands, had no duty to specifically protect Yarnell residents and their property.

The appellate court ruling affirms that decision and, unless overturned on appeal, leaves Yarnell residents with no legal option. And Abney promised an appeal.

Abney argued that even if the state does not have an automatic duty to protect the homes, the facts in this case show why the court should conclude there is liability in this case.

He said that the state, having decided to fight the fire, assumed the legal obligation to protect the homeowners. As proof he said the state acted to protect the community, citing efforts to "contain'' the fire, provide "some point protection'' around the community, make fire breaks and do some aerial retardant drops.

The judges were unconvinced, saying that's all legally irrelevant.

"These actions are consistent with the state forester's discretionary authority to provide wildfire suppression services in and in the interest of protecting state lands ... rather than an undertaking directed to the benefit and protection of the residents' property,'' Cattani wrote.

Abney had no better luck with his claim that the state, which owns the land where the fire started, was responsible for ensuring that it did not spread.

Cattani said there might be some claim if the state had started the fire or created artificial conditions that resulted in the fire starting or spreading. But he said there was no liability because the evidence was that the fire "arose from a natural cause on land that remained unused and in natural condition.''

In writing Thursday's ruling, Cattani said the court understands the homeowners' concerns.

"This is not to suggest that the state forester should ignore the fire's potential impact on nearby properties and communities and part of the statutorily directed assessment of what wildfire suppression services are in the best interests of the state,'' he said.

"Certainly there was a hoped-for benefit to the residents here as a result of the state's work to contain the fire,'' Cattani continued. "But a hoped-for benefit that may arise incidental to broader public-safety concerns and the best interests of the state does not establish a duty.''