Stuck in neutral? Chino to jump start motor sports proposal

Councilmembers struggled with how to proceed with the proposal for a motor sports facility at Old Home Manor, with the decision to move forward in limbo after the Yavapai College District Governing Board declined to say yea or nay to its right of first refusal on the planned facility.

At the Chino Valley Town Council’s study session March 21, Director of Developmental Services Ruth Mayday set forth options for the council with a timeline and litigation information.

Council must follow the state statutes’ requirements for giving notice, holding public meetings, and meeting due diligence with involvement of the community and possible expert analyses of noise, traffic and design.

“We’ll need to base our decision on facts, not emotions. We need to be prepared for a long, arduous process,” Mayday said. “Whatever we do will end up in litigation or a referendum.”

The Yavapai College District Governing Board has stated that until the motor sports developers, John and David Brinkley, can provide a better development project plan, it won’t grant the developer or town council members time to make a presentation during one of its board meetings.

“It’s better to move forward and keep in touch,” Mayday said.

She would like the town to obtain as much public comment as possible, and also to exceed the required notification process to residents within 300 feet.

“We need to go further out than that, and also post notices offsite,” she said. “We need to make sure we’ve done everything we need to do. At the finish, we need to be able to state how we got to our decision.”

At each step of the process, the council would reach out to Yavapai College for comment. If its board has no comment, the town will move on to the next step, Mayday said. The means the town and the developer could “go all the way,” and the college could still refuse to allow the motor sports facility to be built.

“It’s a chance we have to take,” Mayday said.

Whether the project goes forward or not, unhappy residents could file a referendum once the council makes its decision. A special election would cost the town $28,000-$32,000, or it could be placed on the 2018 election ballot, Mayday said.

Councilman Lon Turner expresses his frustration at the college governing board for not making a decision now, calling it a “time waster.”

Councilman Corey Mendoza said, “It looks to me like we’re dragging our feet.” He said if the developer wasn’t required to file an application, it would cut 120 days from the timeline.

Mayday asked the council for direction – do members want an application? During the Planned Area Development (PAD) review process, the town and developer would discuss the requirements and costs, determining what the town pays for and what the developer pays. If Brinkley can’t afford what is required, that stops the project, she said.

Councilwoman Annie Lane said she wants Brinkley to file an application for a PAD and then staff will go through the process for requirements.

Council cannot take action during study sessions. Mayor Darryl Croft asked Brinkley to file an application and the town would move forward.

“We’re putting in a lot of staff time. We really wanted to find out the college’s position,” he said.