Prep Baseball: Mingus batters Bradshaw Mountain (Gallery)

In a battle of Grand Canyon region heavyweights ranked among 4A’s Top 10, Mingus Union’s baseball team made a statement against Bradshaw Mountain on Tuesday afternoon.

Marauders pitcher Mitchell Lindsay went the distance in an 11-4 drubbing of the Bears at their campus field in Prescott Valley.

No. 9-ranked Bradshaw Mountain’s record dropped to 4-3 overall in power-point games and 3-3 in region. The Bears have lost three of their last four. No. 7 Mingus improved to 9-1 and an unblemished 4-0 to stay atop the region standings.

“We’re struggling right now as a team,” Bears coach Brian Bundrick said. “We really don’t have any identity. We’re getting out-coached, out-played, out-pitched. Until we get kids to step up and welcome that challenge, we’re just going to keep getting smoked.”

The Marauders likely have the inside track at winning the region, which would give them one of eight automatic berths into the 4A state playoffs in May.

On Tuesday, Lindsay allowed four runs on nine hits, with one strikeout and no walks, in seven effective innings. He retired the side in the first two innings, which set the tone, and surrendered one extra-base hit.

“My curveball was working pretty well,” Lindsay said. “I’m a little slower [with my velocity] than other guys on the team, and a lot of pitching at this level is pretty quick. I was able to fool them with my slower pitching.”

Lindsay kept the ball low in the zone throughout, forcing the Bears into 13 groundouts and seven pop-outs.

“He has a good split-finger fastball, that it just drops off the table, and that’s hard,” Mingus coach Bob Young said. “Bradshaw’s a good hittin’ team. They’ve got some free-swingers.”

Mingus third baseman and leadoff hitter Tyler Kelly tallied five groundball outs alone, including a barehanded grab in the first inning. Young called Kelly “one of the best players in the state.”

At the plate for the Marauders, shortstop Skylar Waynick led the charge, going 2 for 4 with a three-run double and four RBIs. Jordan Huey, the seven-hole hitter, was 4 for 4 with a double, two RBIs and two runs scored.

Bears right-handed ace hurler Noah Barros, who entered the contest with a sterling 0.52 ERA and a 2-0 record, suffered the setback. He got off to a slow start and didn’t recover, lasting five frames. Barros surrendered 10 runs, four of which were unearned, on 13 hits. The strikeout pitcher fanned two Mingus hitters, while walking six.

“I’m just lettin’ my team down,” Barros said. “It was a lack of focus. I expect more out of myself. We need to have a good practice [Wednesday] and we need to come ready to play. We haven’t come ready to play for the last three games at least.”

Bradshaw Mountain’s infield combined for four errors in the first and second innings en route to a 5-0 deficit. The Bears didn’t register a hit until the third inning on Timmy Young’s infield single.

Catcher Gunner Bundrick tried to light a fire under the Bears with a leadoff triple in the fourth. He scored on an infield sacrifice to cut it to 5-1, but the hosts couldn’t sustain a rally. Bundrick finished 3 for 4 with two runs scored.

“We’ve just started out flat all year, and that’s why we’ve lost to the teams we have lost to,” Bundrick said. “We have a talented group here. We’re just not clicking yet.”

The backbreaker for Bradshaw Mountain came in the fifth, when the Marauders plated five runs on six hits. Mingus batted around in that inning, aided by a leadoff triple from Jose Pacheco, an RBI single from Huey and a three-run double from Waynick.

Bradshaw Mountain scored three runs on four hits in the sixth, buoyed by RBI singles from Barros and designated hitter Jeff Walker. With Mingus leading 10-4 at that point, Lindsay remained calm.

In the seventh, Lindsay faced four batters, forcing an infield grounder and two pop-outs with a Bundrick single in between to end it.

Meanwhile, Mingus’ small-ball tactics extended innings and flustered the Bears’ infield. The Marauders finished with four extra-base hits, walking 10 times and racking up eight singles.

“The walks were the backbreaker and then, obviously, Mingus is a good team,” coach Bundrick said. “They put pressure on you, and we didn’t make good decisions. We’ve just got to get tougher all the way around, including the coaching staff.”

UP NEXT

Bradshaw Mountain will conclude its two-game set against Mingus at 3:45 p.m. Thursday in Cottonwood. If the Bears lose, they will be eliminated from region-title contention. They would then have to receive an at-large berth to reach the playoffs.

The Bears return home at 3:45 p.m. Tuesday, April 4, when they meet Mohave in region play.

Follow Doug Cook on Twitter @dougout_dc. Reach him at 928-445-3333 ext. 2039, or via email at dcook@prescottaz.com.