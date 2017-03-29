Pacheco’s home run, 5 RBIs lead Sultans past Frogs in rout

Connor Pacheco was 3 for 5 with a home run and five RBIs, Benjamin Loveall added two hits and the Bagdad baseball team pieced together a 13-run second-inning rally in a 23-0 shutout over region rival Salome on Tuesday afternoon.

It is the seventh straight win for the Sultans, which debuted at No. 1 in the AIA’s initial release of the 1A power point poll Tuesday.

Pacheco toed the mound for Bagdad (10-2, 3-0 West), allowing only two hits and striking out nine in four innings pitched.

He issued only one walk before the game against the Frogs (0-7, 0-3 West) was called after the fourth inning.

Loveall recorded a double, a triple and three RBIs to go along with his two runs scored, while shortstop Tony Ventura added two hits.

UP NEXT

Bagdad heads to Williams on Friday, March 31, in a matchup featuring two Top 10 teams in the 1A conference this season. The No., 9-ranked Vikings (8-3, 4-0 Central) have won eight of their last nine games after starting the season 0-2.

First pitch is set for 2 p.m.

Brian M. Bergner Jr. is associate sports editor for The Daily Courier. Follow him on Twitter, Instagram, Periscope and SoundCloud at @SportsWriter52, or on Facebook at @SportsAboveTheFold. Reach him at bbergner@prescottaz.com or 928-445-3333, ext. 1106.