Pacheco’s home run, 5 RBIs lead Sultans past Frogs in rout

Bagdad's Israel Loveall congratulates Benjamin Loveall on his triple scoring as the Sultans take on the Chino Valley on March 17 in Chino Valley. Benjamin Loveall had two hits and three RBIs in a 23-0 win over Salome on Tuesday, March 28. (Les Stukenberg/Courier, File)

Photo by Les Stukenberg.

By Brian M. Bergner, Jr.

  • Originally Published: March 29, 2017 6:04 a.m.

    • Connor Pacheco was 3 for 5 with a home run and five RBIs, Benjamin Loveall added two hits and the Bagdad baseball team pieced together a 13-run second-inning rally in a 23-0 shutout over region rival Salome on Tuesday afternoon.

    It is the seventh straight win for the Sultans, which debuted at No. 1 in the AIA’s initial release of the 1A power point poll Tuesday.

    Pacheco toed the mound for Bagdad (10-2, 3-0 West), allowing only two hits and striking out nine in four innings pitched.

    He issued only one walk before the game against the Frogs (0-7, 0-3 West) was called after the fourth inning.

    Loveall recorded a double, a triple and three RBIs to go along with his two runs scored, while shortstop Tony Ventura added two hits.

    UP NEXT

    Bagdad heads to Williams on Friday, March 31, in a matchup featuring two Top 10 teams in the 1A conference this season. The No., 9-ranked Vikings (8-3, 4-0 Central) have won eight of their last nine games after starting the season 0-2.

    First pitch is set for 2 p.m.

    Brian M. Bergner Jr. is associate sports editor for The Daily Courier. Follow him on Twitter, Instagram, Periscope and SoundCloud at @SportsWriter52, or on Facebook at @SportsAboveTheFold. Reach him at bbergner@prescottaz.com or 928-445-3333, ext. 1106.

