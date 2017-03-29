Obituary: John Joseph Haver

John Joseph Haver, 70, joined his heavenly Father on Monday, March 20, 2017, in Prescott, Arizona. He is survived by his wife Kathleen Haver; his sons, Drew and Wes Haver; daughter-in-law Amanda; his grandchildren, Kelly and William; his sister and brother-in-law, Janice and Orlyn Fordham; and nephew and niece Traver and Jessee Fordham.

John was born in Scranton, Pennsylvania, moved to Los Angeles, and graduated from Reseda High School. A retired L.A. City Firefighter and Air Force Veteran, John’s life had tremendous meaning.

His loyalty to family and friends was a trait that will surely leave a lasting impression on his loved ones. We like to think that he is now able to spend eternity fishing with his brother Big G., golfing with his father George, and holding his mother, Ann.

A Celebration of Life will be held in California this summer. For more information, please contact his son, Drew at 805-208-3907. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating in his name to help homeless veterans. Donations can be sent to this address: VFW, 2375 North 5th St., Prescott Valley, AZ 86314.

You are now at peace with our Lord, wrapped in His strength and comforted by His love. We’ll love you forever.

