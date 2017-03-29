Obituary: Billie Muriel Walker

Billie Muriel Walker, born Jan. 1, 1931, passed away Feb. 14, 2017.

Mom was an avid reader. Every day she would pore over the newspaper, particularly the obituaries. With her pen in hand, she would circle, check mark and correct the information that pertained to her; classmates, work associates, anything pertinent.

She spent most of her life in the Valley of the Sun. She graduated from North High school and was an excellent student, particularly enjoying her theater classes.

After the war she met the love of her life, Belton Walker. They were married in September of 1950. Their first child, Brent, arrived the following August. Two and a half years later, Brian arrived. “The Four B’s,” is what we affectionately called ourselves.

Our lives were full of weekly adventures exploring the back roads of Arizona. Whether it was fishing, hunting, exploring ghost towns and Indian ruins, we enjoyed it all as a family. Augusts were spent on the beach in San Diego, which has become a favorite destination even now.

We always enjoyed our time as a family. Mom and Dad are gone now and will be missed so much by the remaining family.

Mom was predeceased by her mother and father, George and Muriel Hunsicker. She also lost her loving husband, Belton, in 2012. Billie is survived by her sons Brent (Darcy) of Prescott, and Brian of Shohomish, Washington. Billie also has a grandson that she was so proud of, Ian (Joslyn), of Bend, Oregon.

The matriarch of the family is no longer with us and we will miss her so much. The end of an era. Mom, I hope you can read this wherever you are and have your red pen out for corrections and comments. Please make any donations to the Hospice of the Valley, 602-530-6900.

