NAZ Suns drop home finale to Austin (Gallery)

Eliminated from playoff contention a week ago, the Northern Arizona Suns experimented in their final home game of the 2016-17 NBA D-League season Wednesday night at Prescott Valley Event Center.

For one, first-year coach Ty Ellis handed the head-coaching duties to lead assistant Bret Burchard in the first half. Secondly, forward Asaad Woods, one of three Suns who made the team’s 12-player roster as a local tryout, received his first start in 49 contests.

While those changes didn’t alter the game plan, NAZ still could not avoid getting swept by the Austin Spurs this season after a 114-101 setback.

“Bret is a head coach, and why wouldn’t he [coach the first half]?” Ellis said. “We’re not playing for the playoffs. We’re playing to get the guys better, and to develop the guys and the staff. Bret has done such a fantastic job this season.”

Added Burchard, “It was a good experience. I was telling coach beforehand — I don’t know how it’s going to be much different, because he’s so open to our [assistants’] suggestions and our ideas.”

The Suns, who have lost six of their last seven games, ended the season series against the Spurs with a 0-4 mark. Austin became the first Western Conference team to sweep the Suns’ in their inaugural campaign here.

With the win, the Spurs, also a non-playoff qualifier, won their fifth straight road game and six of their last seven contests. NAZ’s record dipped to 22-27. Austin improved to 25-24.

On Wednesday, the Suns scored 100-plus points in their 10th consecutive contest, a team high this season.

NAZ star forward Eli Millsap, ranked 15th in the league in scoring with 19.3 points per game, registered 22 points, eight rebounds and four assists versus Austin.

“We would have liked to end this one on a good note for our fans — they’ve been great all year,” Millsap said. “It’s a historic year, being the first team to play in this city. It’s been fun.”

In front of NBA scouts, reserve point guard Josh Gray scored a game-high 24 points, hitting 3 of 4 from beyond the arc. Xavier Silas (19 points) and Shaq Harrison (12 points) contributed.

“Even though we wanted to go out with a win, we still enjoyed it — the crowd and the fan base,” said Gray, who made the team as a local tryout player like Woods. “For this to be the first year, the fans did a hell of a job with supporting us.”

The Suns went without reserve shooting guard Michael Bryson, who didn’t dress because of a sprained right knee. Starting point guard Askia Booker (eight points, two steals, two assists) said he continued to struggle with a nagging groin injury, which he’s dealt with most of the season.

“We have the best fans in the D-League — I couldn’t have asked better for anything from this organization,” Booker said. “They gave us all an opportunity to perform out here, and we’re grateful. I couldn’t have asked for a better group of teammates.”

Austin’s bench outscored the Suns’ reserves 29-19 in the first half. That, coupled with the Spurs scoring 14 points off of 13 turnovers, hampered NAZ early. For the game, Austin outrebounded the Suns, 49-36, and netted 25 points off of 21 NAZ turnovers.

However, the Spurs won by converting 13 of 26 3-pointers (50 percent), led by reserve guard Jeff Ledbetter, who knocked down 4 of 5 treys and had 19 points.

Four Spurs scored in double figures, paced by reserve forward Charles Garcia’s 21 points. Starters Orlando Johnson (20 points) and Patricio Garino (18 points, 4 for 4 3-pointers) also shined.

JONES

Former NAZ star Derrick Jones Jr. appeared at Wednesday night’s game and mingled with NAZ players at halftime and in the locker room afterward.

Jones gained fame at the NBA All-Star Break in mid-January. He finished second to Glenn Robinson III in the Slam Dunk Contest as a member of the Phoenix Suns.

Ellis said he wanted Jones to play for NAZ on Wednesday, but the Suns’ upper management declined.

“He called us and asked if he could come [to the game],” Ellis said of Jones. “Derrick is all bought in, and that’s a good testament to the culture and the environment that we have [here].”

UP NEXT

Northern Arizona ties a ribbon on its inaugural season in Prescott Valley at 7 p.m. Saturday, April 1, at the Reno Bighorns. The Suns hold a 2-1 record against Reno. Entering Wednesday, the Bighorns had won three of their last four contests and six of their last eight.

