Private Christian G. Manley, of Prescott Valley, graduated from Basic Combat Training at Fort Sill, Oklahoma, on Feb. 24, 2017.

During the 10 weeks of training, the soldier studied basic combat skills, rifle marksmanship, armed and unarmed combat, map reading and land navigation, field maneuvers and tactics, physical fitness, first aid, and Army history and core values.

Private Manley has now reported to Fort Sam Houston, Texas for AIT.