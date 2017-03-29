Military News: Lt. Hayden Conrad

Lieutenant Hayden Conrad has graduated from the United States Army Aviation School on March 21.

Lt. Conrad is the son of Steve and Missy Conrad of Flagstaff. He graduated from Prescott High School in 2010 and went onto the U.S. Military Academy at West Point where he received his degree in Kinesiology. He branched into Aviation and earned his wings flying Black Hawks at Fort Rucker, Alabama.

He and his wife, Samantha, will report to Join Base Lewis-McChord in Washington for his first assignment.