Military News: 1st Lt. Joshua W. Bailey

Army 1st Lt. Joshua W. Bailey, a 2014 graduate of Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University in Prescott, has deployed overseas in support of Atlantic Resolve.

Atlantic Resolve is a demonstration of continued U.S. commitment to collective security through a series of actions designed to reassure NATO allies and partners of America’s dedication to enduring peace and stability in the region in light of the Russian intervention in Ukraine.

Since April 2014, Army Europe has led land forces efforts on behalf of the U.S. military, by conducting continuous, enhanced multinational training and security cooperation activities with allies and partners in eastern Europe. These activities are taking place in Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Romania, Bulgaria and Hungary.

These training events improve interoperability, strengthen relationships and trust among allied armies, contribute to regional stability, and demonstrate U.S. commitment to NATO.

Bailey is the son of Jennifer L. Bailey of Charlotte, N.C. He is a 2010 graduate of Lake Norman High School, Mooresville, N.C.