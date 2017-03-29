Column: Grandfather, father and son day at the ballpark

At the beginning of every baseball season, my father and brother typically call me up to schedule our annual Cactus League spring training visit at some random ballpark in Phoenix.

By the end of March, I’m usually burned out from covering a week of pitchers and catchers reporting to spring training, along with a spot game here and there for the Associated Press, but fatigue never comes into question when the Bergners get together.

We once took in a doubleheader, a day game at Maryvale Baseball Park to see the Milwaukee Brewers, then drove across town to see the Arizona Diamondbacks in Scottsdale for a nightcap.

Crazy, right?

There’s nothing like a father and his two sons taking in a ball game, especially of the spring training variety when tickets are cheap and $1 hot dogs still exist. It’s like going back in time, without the wool uniforms.

This past weekend, however, one more young man joined our annual outing – my son.

Oh, what a time we had!

I’ve taken A.J. to a ball game every year of his life. He was 6 months old when attending his first Diamondbacks game. After he turned 1, we sat 15 rows from home plate at the World Baseball Classic at Chase Field, seeing USA and team Canada battle it out.

This year, my dad, A.J. and I went to a Seattle Mariners and Texas Rangers game in Peoria. It was a cool 70 degrees with a nice spring breeze.

What was special about this past weekend’s outing was how much fun A.J. seemed to have. He got into the game, clapping, cheering, and managed to down a full hot dog slathered with mustard all by himself.

For a parent whose child has sensory issues, loud ballparks are not usually a place to have fun. A.J. would get startled often as a baby, even as a toddler, but he now tolerates the noise. Frankly, he seems to welcome it based on how much screaming he did.

Let’s not forget that hot dog. A child with sensory issues would never want any part of that mustard touching his fingers. He may even slightly freak out as if a bug just lands on him, but A.J. dove right in!

It’s wonderful to see how far he’s come with his mild sensory processing disorder and speech delay. I can’t thank his speech therapists over the years and his current teachers at Discovery Gardens enough for all they’ve accomplished with him.

Lastly, it was a treat to see A.J. interact with his grandfather, who for all intents and purposes is determined to make sure his grandson knows how to have fun (i.e. allowing him to fire a race car off the second deck!).

Despite the loss of a Matchbox car, A.J. was in good spirits when we left, which was confirmed by the one-hour plus nap he took in the truck driving home.

Here’s to many more games in the future with the Bergner clan!

