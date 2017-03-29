Badgers, Bears participate in Nike Chandler invite

At the Nike Chandler Rotary, John McMahon, Molly Courtright and Sarah Nguyen were among eight Prescott athletes to qualify for state this past weekend at one of the largest track and field events in Arizona every spring.

McMahon finished second overall in the 3,200-meter run with a 9:59.46 time during the two-day event, while Courtright finished third overall in the 400-meter run with a 59.42 time.

Nguyen took third overall in the pole vault with a 9-foot attempt.

Featuring over 100 teams from five different states, the Nike Chandler Rotary was broken into three separate track and field meets March 24 and 25 called “Track,” “Elite” and “Saturday Seeded.” Multiple athletes participated in selected events for the Badgers.

Others qualifying for the Division II state championships in May included Sawyer Magnet, Kaity Kasun, Carissa Evans and Makenna Bray, who teamed up to take 11th overall in the 4x800-meter relay with a 10:24 time. Makennah Mills also qualified for state, finishing 19th overall with a 11:23.68 time in the 3,200-meter run.

Other notable performances for the Badgers included the 4x100-meter relay team featuring Bryce Peters, Arthur McCracken, John Chaffeur and Paxton Henry. The four combined to finish 19th overall with a 47.83 time.

In the shot put, Cade Park finished ninth overall with a 40-foot, 0.25-inch throw, while Corey Cline took ninth in the pole vault with a 10-foot, 6-inch try.

Cienna Madrigal finished eighth in the high jump with a 4-foot, 7-inch leap, and Olivia Fletcher was 14th in the triple jump with a 30-foot, 3-inch attempt.

BRADSHAW MOUNTAIN

For the Bears, Jordan Minor took fifth overall in the long jump with a 21-foot, 9.5-inch leap, while Ryan Shaver finished ninth in the discus with a 155-foot, 3-inch throw.

Shaver finished first overall in the 12-pound shot put event with a 46-foot, 10-inch try. He was also second in the javelin with a 190-foot, 11-inch throw.

Abraham Hernandez finished 17th overall in the 200-meter run with a 23.31 time, while Charles Nnantah Jr. was 20th in the 110-meter hurdles with a 17.36 time.

For the girls, Bailey Rozendaal was third overall in the 100-meter hurdles with a 16.81time, while Anna Maria Zea took 13th in the 3,200-meter run with a 12:41.66 mark.

Rozendal also competed in the 400-meter run, finishing 21st overall with a 1:04.29 time.

UP NEXT

The Badgers are hosting a three-way meet with Cactus and Mingus in Prescott today. It is the only home meet of the season for the Badgers. Official start time is 3 p.m.

Bradshaw Mountain is scheduled to participate in the Greenway Invitational on Saturday, April 1. Official start time is set for 9:30 a.m.

Brian M. Bergner Jr. is associate sports editor for The Daily Courier. Follow him on Twitter, Instagram, Periscope and SoundCloud at @SportsWriter52, or on Facebook at @SportsAboveTheFold. Reach him at bbergner@prescottaz.com or 928-445-3333, ext. 1106.