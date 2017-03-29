Four city-owned parcels up for sale

From a view-lot high above Prescott, to wide-open acreage in Chino Valley, four city-owned parcels will be advertised for sale in the next week or two.

The Prescott City Council agreed on Tuesday to market several surplus properties, which range in asking price from $100,000 to $1 million.

A fifth parcel — located at the corner of Aubrey and Alarcon streets — was on the original list of possible surplus properties as well, but was pulled off the list after an adjacent property owner voiced concerns.

That leaves: Two Chino Valley well-site parcels; one abandoned water-tank parcel located near Senator Highway; and one parcel along EZ Street, located behind the Fire Department’s Station 7.

In recent weeks, the council narrowed the list of surplus properties down to five — all in an attempt to raise revenue to help pay down the city’s more than $78 million shortfall with the Public Safety Personnel Retirement System (PSPRS).

Still, after Tuesday’s discussion, it appeared that most of the proceeds from any future sales would not be eligible to go toward the pension liability, which must be paid from the city’s general fund.

Three of the five surplus properties, including the two most valuable, were purchased through the city’s water department, and the proceeds therefore must go back into the water fund, Prescott City Attorney Jon Paladini told the council.

While City Manager Michael Lamar earlier had noted that the city could opt to do an inter-departmental loan to put the land-sale proceeds toward the PSPRS, he said on Tuesday, “I don’t think there’s any (council) interest in doing that right now.”

With that, only the $125,000 in possible proceeds from the EZ Street parcel would be eligible for the general fund (plus the $170,000 asking price for the South Alarcon Street property, if the council decides to market it at a future date).

Lamar maintained, however, that the sale of the properties still would “show the public that we’re committed to surplusing what we don’t need.” He added that the additional proceeds for the water fund could help cover the cost of the city’s ongoing list of water-improvement priorities.

The five properties considered by the council included:

• A 0.68-acre parcel at Aubrey/Alarcon streets, a portion of which is paved and used occasionally as parking for the adjacent Boys and Girls Club, and a portion of which is a dirt lot.

Adjacent homeowner Sally Lorette urged the council not to sell the property this week, maintaining that it is used often for parking during events at the Boys and Girls Club.

And Councilman Steve Blair voiced concerns about the parcel’s multi-family zoning. “That opens the door to a big-box structure,” he said.

Rather than selling the land as a single parcel, Blair suggested breaking it up into four smaller residential lots. “It’s about making money, but from my standpoint, it’s also about preserving the neighborhood,” Blair said.

The council agreed to pull the Aubrey parcel from consideration this week to allow for research into splitting the lot.

• A mostly vacant lot behind the Sixth Street Station 7, where the Granite Mountain Hotshots were based before 19 crew members died fighting the Yarnell Hill Fire in 2013.

The council earlier gave the Hotshot families until May 1 to come up with a plan for use of the station parcel, but agreed this week to advertise the fenced off area behind the building for sale. The parcel is zoned for light industrial and is valued at $125,000.

• The 2.29-acre Old South Reservoir parcel, which is located off Senator Highway (near Palmer Hill).

Don Hersh, the city’s real property specialist, said the property is zoned single-family residential. The parcel, which has views of much of the surrounding community, is being listed at $100,000 — to be sold “as is,” Hersh said, including an old abandoned water tank.

• A five-acre portion of the city’s Chino Valley Well #1 Site, which borders Highway 89 – listed at $500,000.

Officials say the sale would not affect the city’s water rights on the parcel, and would be done to maintain “wellhead protection” of the water well that is located on the site.

• A 20-acre parcel at Chino Valley Well #3, which is being listed for $1 million.

The parcel, which is located east of North Road 1 East, is currently zoned for “public lands,” Hersh said. Rezoning would be needed by a buyer in order to use the property for other uses.

Lamar said the four properties likely would be listed on the Multiple Listing Service (MLS) within a week or so.