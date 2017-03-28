Yavapai Silent Witness offers $500 reward

Yavapai Silent Witness is offering a $500 cash reward for information that leads to the arrest of Luke Anthony Rivera, according to Program Director Steve Skurja.

The Arizona State Gang Task Force is looking for Rivera, who is wanted in New Mexico and Washington and has local warrants from Flagstaff and the Verde Valley.

Rivera is 47 years old, 6 feet, 3 inches tall, and weighs 250 pounds.

Skurja said Rivera has no known address and is “more than likely staying with friends in the Verde Valley.

Anyone with information on Rivera or where he can be located is asked to make an anonymous call to Yavapai Silent Witness at 800-932-3232. Callers do not have to give their name and are eligible for the $500 reward.