Women's History Month: Head of Prescott Farmer’s Market a native who favors ‘food justice’ for all

Kathleen Yetman is a born and bred Prescottonian who appreciates the beauty and bounty of her home such that she is all about inviting others to taste, grow and partake of what this land has to offer.

The 32-year-old married mother of a year-old infant son, Ezra, is the executive director of the Prescott Farmers Market, a position that is far less a job than a personal passion.

The bulk of her adult career, despite earning her college degree at an Oregon college in history, has revolved around connecting people to farm fresh foods, and the promotion of “food justice” such that low-income families, seniors and mothers are able to have access and afford to buy fresh foods and vegetables.

The Prescott Farmer’s Market is a 20-year staple in town that 10 years ago expanded to Chino Valley, and just this year expanded into Prescott Valley.

But Yetman and her four-person staff, longtime vendors and loyal customers know this market is far more than just a place to buy farm produce. The market staff is all about educating the public about farm-to-table nutrition, even helping schoolchildren grow their own gardens.

It is also a social gathering place — a tradition Yetman encourages and hopes to build upon as she looks forward to the market’s eventual growth into a full-time, everyday marketplace that benefits all.

“You have to go and experience it to see the real value of it,” Yetman concluded.