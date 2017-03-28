VIDEO: Texas police officer tries to corral runaway cow

TEMPLE, TX - A police officer in Temple, Texas tried corralling a runaway cow in a park, but quickly had to abandon his efforts, when the cow came bolting toward him

When the officer attempted to close the park gate the cow charged. In the video, you can see the officer run away from the gate just before the animal crashes through to freedom.

The Temple Police Department posted a lighthearted message on their Facebook page, saying an "unknown heifer has beef with TPD."

According to police, the bold cow was last seen around 8:30 p.m. that evening outside of the city limits heading east.