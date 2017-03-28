Potholes caused by several factors, but don’t try to fix them yourself

One day, you’re driving home, and — wham! — your car hits a pothole that wasn’t there before.

Potholes, the bane of drivers everywhere, crop up on streets like weeds in your lawn.

“Our temperatures can vary in a day by as much as 30 degrees,” Prescott Street Maintenance Superintendent Bobbie King said. “In the winter, especially, this is distressing to pavement surfaces, due to the expansion and contraction caused by those temperatures. Winter storms and summer storms both contribute to the deterioration of asphalt surfaces.”

King added that road surface quality is also affected by vehicle size and volume.

That makes it tough to keep up with them as they appear, but city crews do their best.

“A two-person crew, in an eight-hour day, can fill an average of 35 to 40 potholes at a cost of approximately $1,000,” King said.

The Courier met up with one of the city’s two-person crews Monday as they were repairing a large group of deep potholes on Schemmer Drive just off Miller Valley Road in Prescott Monday.

Equipment Operator Ruben Solano has been on staff with the city for 12 years. “We work to get them filled but there are so many it becomes a never-ending battle,” he said. “It would be nice if they were all fixed and gone, but as soon as it rains they pop up again like weeds.”

His coworker, Kyle Nietupski, a 10-year city employee, said they always strive to be safe and keep traffic flow and control in mind. “For the most part people driving by are pretty good, but some aren’t,” Nietupski said. He added that there have been a few times he and Solano have almost been hit by drivers who were in a hurry.

When asked what message Solano and Nietupski had for local drivers, they both said in unison, “Be patent.”

“We’re out here trying to fix these potholes for you, so please be patient with us,” Solano said.

But don’t try to fix them yourself, King cautioned, as some men in Portland have done. Billing themselves as “Portland Anarchist Road Care,” they’ve surreptitiously filled holes in the city’s streets and posted photos of themselves on social media — in masks — doing it. They claim the city just doesn’t move quickly enough, and now, they are taking requests from people who encounter holes in the pavement.

King says that’s just asking for trouble.

“Groups like the one in Oregon likely have no formal traffic control or road maintenance training. Often they don’t wear safety vests, and they are out in the street with minimal safety equipment,” King said. “I have reviewed this group online, and the photos show that traffic control was inadequate and dangerous for motorists as well as the citizens filling the potholes.



“The materials they use may not be of industry standard, and, based on what I saw, their methods are unsafe and could produce inferior patches that won’t hold up.”

Besides, King added, you don’t need to call guys like that. The city has a street maintenance hotline (928-777-1666) and they also take reports on the city’s website, www.prescott-az.gov/services/streets/potholes.

Prescott Valley Public Works Director Norm Davis said his department works very hard to maintain “pavement serviceability.”

He pointed out that the town’s one-half cent sales tax, approved in 2015, “has really helped with maintenance. We’re spending an extra $2 million a year to enhance our pavement.”

A small pothole, say two-by-two feet, costs the town about $10 to repair.

And if you know of a pothole that needs filling, Davis said, just call. The Prescott Valley Public Works Department can be reached at 928-759-3082.

Davis said Portland’s DIY pothole-fillers aren’t needed in Prescott Valley.

“We try to address (citizen reports) immediately. Depending on the severity, we do have people on call,” he said, and routine complaints can be addressed in “two or three days.”