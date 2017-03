Keeno is a sweet 2-year-old terrier mix looking for his forever home at Yavapai Humane Society. Keeno’s favorite activities include earning treats and exploring new places. Keeno is good with other dogs and even gets along with most cats. He is looking for a home where he can go for lots of walks and hikes with his family.

YHS Adoptions Center is located at 1625 Sundog Ranch Road, Prescott (open 7 days a week). See pet profiles at www.yavapaihumane.org