Four-legged fugitives take free rein on a California highway

In this image made from a video provided by @slimjanders a white horse and a brown mule run across Interstate 680 east of San Francisco on Monday, March 27, 2017. Steve Burdo with Contra Costa County Animal Services says the animals broke through a fence about a mile away. Authorities shut down lanes shortly before 7:30 a.m. as motorists shot cellphone video and officers rounded up the four-legged fugitives

@slimjanders via AP

In this image made from a video provided by @slimjanders a white horse and a brown mule run across Interstate 680 east of San Francisco on Monday, March 27, 2017. Steve Burdo with Contra Costa County Animal Services says the animals broke through a fence about a mile away. Authorities shut down lanes shortly before 7:30 a.m. as motorists shot cellphone video and officers rounded up the four-legged fugitives

By The Associated Press

  • Originally Published: March 28, 2017 6 a.m.

    • photo

    In this image made from a video provided by @slimjanders a white horse runs across Interstate 680 east of San Francisco with a brown mule, not pictured, Monday, March 27, 2017.

    WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (AP) — That mustang in the rearview mirror turned out to be a real horse running on a Northern California highway — followed by a mule.

    Commuters east of San Francisco on Monday were stunned to see a white horse and a brown mule running across Interstate 680.

    Steve Burdo with Contra Costa County Animal Services says the animals broke through a fence about a mile away.

    The pair adhered to the vehicle code and used an on-ramp to get on the highway.

    Authorities shut down lanes shortly before 7:30 a.m. as motorists shot cellphone video and officers rounded up the four-legged fugitives.

    Burdo says the horse, a gelding named Striker, appears to have led the breakout. He says Hank the mule is more of a follower.

    More like this story