DUI Law: Is 0.08 low enough?

In Arizona, the legal limit for intoxication is a blood-alcohol content (BAC) of 0.08 percent, the same as the national standard, and it has been since 2001.

But Utah Gov. Gary Herbert has signed into law a new legal limit for his state—0.05 BAC. He said, in a press conference, that “85 percent” of the rest of the world’s countries have already enacted the lower limit.

Could Arizona change its limit as well?

Tommy Meredith, owner of the Jersey Lilly in Prescott, scoffs at the idea.

“This country is going crazy—in one state they want to legalize all drugs … and the next state over wants to lower the (BAC level) for intoxication,” he said. “I think that 0.08 is sufficient for someone to go have a drink, socially, and not have their lives turned upside-down over a few decimal points.”

Meredith said he feels there are more dangerous drivers on the road, notably those who text while driving.

“I would rather drive on the highway with someone who’s had a couple of beers, than with their head in their lap, texting,” he said.

A 12-ounce beer, on average, will give you a 0.03 BAC and can take two hours to burn off. That means two beers in two hours would put you over the 0.05 limit.

An 8-ounce glass of wine, on average, will result in a 0.06 BAC, which would put you over the limit after that single glass.

Of course, these “average” figures don’t account for body weight or metabolism.

“The average person, basically, someone who is 70 kilograms (155 pounds), metabolizes an ounce of alcohol in an hour,” said Steven Galper, MD. “But there are lots of factors involved.”

For instance, food in your stomach can slow down the absorption of alcohol, Galper said, and that means “you might not feel the buzz … but the alcohol would be there longer.”

Gender matters, too, he added, and women metabolize it more slowly than men because a larger proportion of alcohol gets into their blood. Their smaller size also gives alcohol a stronger effect on women than on men.

The Daily Courier asked Gov. Doug Ducey’s spokesman, Daniel Scarpinato, where Ducey stood on the question of lowering the BAC limit, but Scarpinato said he was unable to get an answer by press time.

State Rep. Noel Campbell (R-Prescott) said he would not be in favor of changing the current limit.

He pointed out that the state’s legal limit may be 0.08, but, in reality, you can be arrested anytime you have a BAC that affects your ability to drive.

“It all depends if the officer sees that you’re impaired,” he said, “but .0.08 is the legal limit right now, and that’s where I would like to see it stay.”

Also among those who doesn’t want to see a change is Alberto Gutier, Director of the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety. He said that 0.08 is “reasonable.”

According to the Arizona Department of Transportation, in 2000, the year before the current law was enacted, there were 8,048 alcohol-related crashes in Arizona; in 2015, there were 4,941.

Meredith said that dropping the limit would cause his business to suffer, as it did when the current law was enacted.

“A lot of people down here work for companies that don’t tolerate DUIs,” he said, so they wouldn’t even take a chance, but would simply stay home.