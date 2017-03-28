Column: Welcome to the Prescott election picnic!

One thing we are not lacking in Prescott is people willing to help.

I’m not referring to charities or volunteer efforts (the Prescott area excels in those realms too); no, I mean people who do not fear putting their names out there, opening themselves up, and running for elected office.

This past week, two more people indicated their interest in running for a seat on the Prescott City Council by picking up nominating packets for the Aug. 29 primary.

Rick LeVong and Alexa Scholl join incumbent Councilmembers Steve Blair and Greg Lazzell, as well as residents Joe Viccica, Phil Goode, Michael Broggie, and Constance Cantelme in seeking three seats on the council. Also, Councilwoman Jean Wilcox and Prescott resident Mary Beth Hrin have taken out nominating packets for Prescott Mayor.

That gives us a field of 10 council wannabes circulating petitions for council and mayor.

Seats currently held by Mayor Harry Oberg and council members Wilcox, Blair and Lazzell are all up for election this year. The mayor has a two-year term, while the council terms are four years. Nominating packets are available at City Hall through the end of May. Candidates must collect at least 718 signatures from registered Prescott voters, and not more than 1,435, which are due May 31.

It reminds me of 2009, when 13 people were in line for these posts. At that time, we saw four candidates vying for mayor and nine seeking council seats.

While this year’s total has not hit those numbers, it’s not even April yet. We could see several more jump into the fray before May.

It is starting to evoke images of a picnic sandwich left too close to an anthill. I doubt we’ll see numbers approaching the Republican race for president; my count had that at 17 candidates and at least five others who withdrew early or made it on the ballot in only several states.

However, I’ve seen many of these 10 folks out and about seeking signatures.

Still, crowded ballots make for interesting elections. It fragments the electorate and makes it certain that at least some races won’t be final in the primary election.

Good thing is city elections are non-partisan. Some candidates already in the races are left and some are right.

What’s at stake? The economy has improved from the recession, but vacant storefronts exist (drive Iron Springs Road), the city is facing the pension dilemma, sober-living homes have abated a bit, and of course the regular topics remain (water, subdivisions/development, workforce housing, the library, and services, to name a few).

People also have to ask themselves whether the challengers represent any improvement over the incumbents.

Multiple candidates? Yes, many people are interested in the welfare of the city and want to do something to improve it. Voters, be prepared to work even harder to know the issues and the candidates — where only a handful of votes could decide a race.

Get ready, and watch the Courier for more updates.

Follow Tim Wiederaenders on Twitter @TWieds_editor. Reach him at 928-445-3333, ext. 2032, or twieds@prescottaz.com.