PUSD Student of the Week: P.J. Kell

P.J. Kell from Mrs. Kayser’s third-grade class at Taylor Hicks Elementary School is the Daily Courier’s student of the week. PJ always has a great attitude, is very helpful, and does his best in his special area classes of art, music and P.E. P.J. is extremely willing to learn and master a new skill.

He takes pride in his ability and is eager to help a friend achieve their academic best. He has an easy going, friendly personality which makes others migrate toward him as a wonderful friend. P.J. loves to play hockey, ride bikes, draw and read. His favorites include, eating pizza and spending time with his family at home. It is our extreme pleasure to give this honor to such an amazing young man!