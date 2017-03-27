Letter: Is there danger?

Editor:

While saying that “97 percent of the world’s climate scientists agree that climate change is real, and most of them believe that human activity is the cause” may be true, it is actually irrelevant.

All competent climate scientists know that humans contribute to climate change through land-use change (e.g., urbanization) and pollution and greenhouse gas emissions. But there has never been a poll asking experts the only question that matters from a policy perspective: do the relevant scientists agree that our greenhouse gas emissions will cause dangerous climate change? Only if it is likely to be dangerous should this be a public policy concern.

The Nongovernmental International Panel on Climate Change (NIPCC) reports list thousands of peer-reviewed references in leading science journals that shed doubt on the science underlying the climate scare. The NIPCC demonstrates that today’s climate and weather are not extraordinary; there is no convincing evidence that human activity is causing climate problems.

As a result of the unjustified belief that we know the future of climate and, even more outrageously, that humanity controls it, relatively little money is available to help the poor adapt to climate change today. Of the roughly

$1 billion spent every day across the world on climate finance, only six per cent is devoted to helping vulnerable societies adapt to climate change. The rest is spent trying to stop climatic events that might someday happen. This is the real climate crisis.

Tom Harris

Executive Director

International Climate Science Coalition

Canada