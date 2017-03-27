Letter: Protect the Grand Canyon

Editor:

As a constituent of Congressman Gosar, I am appalled by his continued assault on our public lands and wildlife. These lands belong to all Americans, including future generations. Congress should and must be good stewards of these lands. Congressman Gosar is failing miserably in that regard. Just one example is his opposition to protecting lands around Grand Canyon as a national monument, something supported by tribal nations and a diversity of businesses, local elected officials, and conservation interests, among others. He also supported and assisted with trading away sacred lands at Oak Flat.

Furthermore, Rep. Gosar has supported weakening and repealing the Antiquities Act, first used by President Theodore Roosevelt to protect important places such as the Grand Canyon and Petrified Forest. Eliminating this important law would remove an important tool presidents can use to protect significant public lands and resources.

Gosar is out of sync with Arizona voters. A recent poll shows that 57 percent oppose state takeover of public lands, 86 percent want to keep existing national monuments, 18 percent want to increase drilling on public lands, 95 percent want to fix infrastructure in our national parks. And this list goes on ...

Arizona is fortunate to have public lands that provide wildlife habitat, watershed protection, and a multitude of recreational opportunities. Congressman Gosar should recognize the importance of these lands and should join his constituents, Arizonans, and Americans in supporting protection of our air, land, and water. Gosar should oppose bills seeking transfer of federal public lands to the state for sale, oppose weakening protections for public lands, and preserve the Antiquities Act. Gosar should represent us.

Gary Beverly

Prescott