Letter: No texting while lawmaking

Editor:

Come on people and politicians, please. The “no texting” law should and must include all ages, sex, race and religious belief, etc. After 30 years in law enforcement, let me tell you that texting and driving is no different than drinking and driving or any other activity that takes your attention away from driving. They all kill and/or cause injury, and financial burdens. So come on, start thinking like responsible, mature, intelligent people. There is absolutely no logical or justifiable reason to be texting while driving. Period.

Ronald Leanderts

Chino Valley