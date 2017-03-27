Idaho woman says she crashed because she saw a sasquatch

This is frame 352 from the famous Patterson-Gimlin film taken on October 20, 1967, claiming to depict Bigfoot or Sasquatch. An Idaho woman told police Wednesday that she crashed into a deer because she was distracted by a sasquatch in her rearview mirror.

By The Associated Press

  • Originally Published: March 27, 2017 6:02 a.m.

    • MOSCOW, Idaho (AP) — A northern Idaho woman told police she crashed into a deer because she was distracted by a sasquatch in her rearview mirror.

    The Moscow-Pullman Daily News reports (http://bit.ly/2n2zshf ) that the 50-year-old Tensed woman was driving south on U.S. Highway 95 on Wednesday when she struck a deer near Potlatch.

    The woman told Benewah County Sheriff's officials that she saw a sasquatch chasing a deer on the side of the road while driving. She says she checked one of her mirrors to get a second look at the beast and when she looked up, the deer ran in front of her.

    Sheriff's officials marked the incident as a vehicle versus deer collision but did not report any evidence of Bigfoot.

