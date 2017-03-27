Creek cleanups are working, say organizers

“Careful, that will end up in our lakes” — It’s a common warning about litter in Prescott, and one that locals appear to be taking to heart.

Michael Byrd and Peter Pierson of the Prescott Creeks organization say the amount of trash being picked up along Prescott’s creeks during the annual Granite Creek Cleanup has been going down consistently over the past several years.

Allowing that there could be multiple reasons for the reduction, Byrd and Pierson say a growing awareness in the community about garbage and how to handle it in the creeks’ drainage areas is almost certainly part of it.

And that directly affects Willow and Watson Lakes, which are the repositories of much of the water (and trash) that flows through the creeks.

The Prescott Creeks organization — through numerous projects over the years, including the annual Granite Creek Cleanup — has been working to raise awareness about the connection between the network of creeks in the community, and the water quality in the lakes.

“The efforts are paying off,” Pierson said. “People might be a little more conscientious about their garbage.”

Last year was especially telling. Even though the number of people turning out for the annual cleanup was up significantly (550 volunteers), the amount of trash that was picked up was down by more than half — three-quarters of a ton in 2016, compared with nearly 2.5 tons the year before, and 4.5 tons the year before that. The trash total peaked in 2011, with 10 tons.

Current creek conditions

No one knows yet how the numbers will play out in the 2017 Granite Creek Cleanup, which is approaching on Earth Day, April 22. But Pierson and Byrd say early indications are that, despite the heavy runoff during this year’s wet winter, the creek beds appear fairly clear.

The Watson Woods Riparian Preserve, which runs along Granite Creek and Highway 89 in east Prescott, is typically one of the dumping grounds for trash from the local waterways, and Byrd and Pierson said it tends to have the most trash.

Indeed, the area south of the Prescott Lakes Parkway bridge over Granite Creek does have a few problem areas, where pieces of trash have been snagged by piles of flood-runoff debris.

Still, the litter in the woods is fairly spread out this year: A crumpled beer can here, a few pieces of Styrofoam there, and one unsightly cluster containing a battered cooler, an empty vodka bottle, a spray-paint can, and several dirty water bottles.

Diversifying the cleanup

Anticipating that the sparser trash conditions will continue this year, Prescott Creeks plans to diversify the tasks in the upcoming Granite Creek Cleanup.

Not only will volunteers be able to pick up trash along Granite Creek and its tributary streams, as they have in the past, but they will also be able to choose a number of other environmentally beneficial tasks.

The cleanup’s website (https://prescottcreeks.org/programs/education-and-outreach/granite-creek-cleanup/) breaks down the various projects.

Along with the traditional Granite Creek Cleanup, volunteers can choose from:

• Greenway Trail cleanup — a project that will be in coordination with the Over the Hill Gang (volunteer trail builders) will focus on Miller Creek between Madison Avenue and Miller Valley Road, removing flood debris, non-native species, and doing vegetation pruning.

• Park beautification — also working with the Over the Hill Gang, volunteers will work in the West Granite Creek Park to beautify the Miller and Granite Creeks, Greenway Trails, and the Community Garden, removing flood debris, non-native species, and doing vegetation pruning.

•Non-natives management and cleanup — working with Prescott Creeks staff in the Watson Woods area, volunteers will remove non-native species such as salt cedar (tamarisk) cuttings and spotted knapweed.

(Tools will be provided for the various tasks, but volunteers should bring water and sturdy gloves, according to the Prescott Creeks website).

• Monarch butterfly habitat improvement – in a project described as kid-friendly, volunteers will work with Prescott Creeks staff in Watson Woods to improve the habitat for butterflies by removing common teasle (weeds) from areas that were planted last year with native milkweed. (While some tools will be provided, volunteers should bring garden trowels).

Watson Woods trash cleanup — focusing on removing trash and refuse from the Watson Woods Preserve.

Online signup is available for the specific tasks and locations. (https://prescottcreeks.org/volunteer-event-signup/). The cleanup will take place from 9 a.m. to noon, Saturday, April 22. Signup also will be available at A.C. Williams Granite Creek Park, 554 Sixth St., Prescott.