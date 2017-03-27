Column: Reality slaps down the Party of No

Governing is hard. Being in opposition is easy. The Republican Party learned that rather obvious lesson on Friday when their 7-year promise to repeal Obamacare came crashing down.

The Affordable Care Act will remain the law of the land for the foreseeable future, and you know what, it’s more popular than ever.

When the GOP was finally forced to unveil a health care plan of its own, Americans hated it. A CNN poll in January found 49 percent of Americans approved of Obamacare, a record high. Another poll reported the approval rate for the GOP alternative was 17 percent. You have to wonder why that many people approved of a plan that would kick 24 million Americans, mostly poor and lower middle class, off of health care so we can cut taxes for the rich.

Republicans voted more than 60 times to repeal Obamacare when they knew there was no chance of a repeal. The Tea Party, including our own Congressman Paul Gosar, shut down the government, hurting millions of Americans, because they wanted to repeal it so bad.

Now, when they could repeal it, they aren’t going to, and it’s those Tea Party Republicans who get the credit/blame.

So thank you Congressman Gosar, for saving Obamacare.

Bashing Obamacare has been great politics. It’s help the Republicans take control of Congress and win the White House. But now that they are in control, Republicans can’t be the Party of No anymore. They have to govern, they have to make unpopular choices and they need to compromise. They actually have to do something. When you’re in complete control of Washington, D.C., you can’t be the Do-Nothing Congress anymore and expect to win elections.

So, where do Republicans go from here?

The answer is simple, but I’m not sure they’re ready for it yet. They should do what our country has always done, work with the other party for the good of the nation. Quit trying to pass major laws with only Republican votes.

That will allow them to tell Gosar and the rest of the Freedom Caucus to go take a flying leap with their refusal to govern and actually accomplish something to help Americans.

It will take compromise, something the members of the Freedom Caucus refuse to do. It will mean being more moderate than conservative, which is where most of the country is. And it will likely lead to primary challenges.

But it is what is best for this nation.

First thing they should do is fix Obamacare, which isn’t going anywhere. Any major piece of legislation needs adjustments after it’s initially passed. That didn’t happen with Obamacare because Republicans wanted the political issue, and that helped them gain power.

Now, it’s time to improve it. Bring in some Republican ideas, such as allowing health care plans to be shopped across state lines to add competition. Also, give the Democrats something they want, such as a public option to secure their votes. That also offers competition, and in the markets with only one plan being offered now, that will help.

Congress needs to enforce the mandate to keep healthy, younger people buying insurance. It needs to reauthorize the risk corridor program to calm the nerves of insurance companies. It needs to increase subsidies.

Doing those things will make it more attractive for insurance companies to get into the market, and once there competition will lower costs.

Friday was a wake-up call for Republicans. They have a choice going forward. Do they continue to try and remake America only with GOP votes, which means they will be at the mercy of Paul Gosar and his Freedom Caucus, or do they start working with Democrats?

It’s an easy answer, let’s hope they choose it.