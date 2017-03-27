City properties could be for sale soon

Five properties ranging in value from $100,000 to $1 million, could be on the market soon, depending on a decision by the Prescott City Council this week.

The council is scheduled to conduct three meetings Tuesday, March 28, at Prescott City Hall, 201 S. Cortez St. — one at 11 a.m., one at 1 p.m., and another at 3 p.m.

Among the items being discussed at two of the meetings is the possible sale of city property. First, the council will discuss the matter in closed-door executive session at 11 a.m., and then again during the public voting session at 3 p.m.

Much of the previous council discussion on the properties has taken place in executive session, and earlier, the city’s legal department had maintained that the city could list the properties for sale without going back to the council in a public session — discussing the matter in public again only when a possible contract for sale was under consideration.

But City Manager Michael Lamar said Friday, March 24, that “in the interest of transparency,” the city opted to have the council consider the possible sales of the properties in public again, before placing them on the Multiple Listing Service (MLS).

The five properties being considered for sale include:

• The portion of the Fire Station 7 parcel that fronts EZ Street (excluding the fire station itself, for which the city agreed to give the Granite Mountain Hotshot families until May 1 to come up with a plan for preservation through possible lease or purchase) —list price of $125,000.

• The parcel along South Alarcon Street that is adjacent to the Boys and Girls Club and is currently used for parking — list price of $170,000.

• The Old South Reservoir site located near Senator Highway – list price of $100,000.

• A five-acre parcel at the city’s Well No. 1 site in Chino Valley, which fronts Highway 89 – list price of $500,000.

• A 20-acre parcel at the Chino Valley Well No. 3 site — listing at $1 million.

The council has considered selling the surplus property to help pay down the city’s more than $78 million unfunded liability with the Public Safety Personnel Retirement System (PSPRS).

Lamar said he expects that all of the proceeds from the sales would go toward that effort, although he allowed that most of the properties are in the water fund, and not in the city’s general fund. Still, he said, the city could do an inter-departmental loan to allow the proceeds from the sales to go toward the PSPRS debt, which is a general-fund issue.

In other action, the council will:

• Consider whether to adjust the ballot language for the upcoming Aug. 29 vote on a 0.75-percent sales tax increase.

Lamar explained that councilmembers have received feedback from residents that has prompted them to suggest a slight rewording.

A council memo stated that Councilmembers Billie Orr and Steve Sischka have requested that the council consider adding that the proceeds from the sales tax increase would “be dedicated only to the payment of the city’s PSPRS unfunded liability.”

Also, if the sales tax gets voter approval, it would free up money in the general fund, which previously would have gone toward paying the city’s annual obligation to the public safety pension system (for example, $6.3 million in the current fiscal year, and $7.5 million next year).

The council also will consider guaranteeing that at least one-fourth of that financial capacity go toward paying down the $78 million PSPRS shortfall.

• During its 1 p.m. study session — Hear a “State of Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University Address.”

• Hear a presentation on the city’s annual water withdrawal and use report for 2016, as well as reservoir operation.

