69th Annual Kiwanis Auction underway

A popular Prescott tradition returns this week as the 69th Annual Kiwanis Auction kicks off to raise money for area youth. The auction will be televised and broadcast live on the radio, cable television and online.

The fundraiser will be broadcast every weeknight from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. the weeks of Monday, March 27 thru Friday, March 31, and again from Monday April 3 thru Friday, April 7, 2017.

Donated auction items, which can be goods or services, help the organization contribute to community projects that benefit local youth programs, including area scholarships. The Kiwanis Club of Prescott Community Foundation is a 501(c)(3) organization.

The 69th Annual Kiwanis Auction can be viewed live on cable channels 64 and 65, and online at prescottkiwanisauction.com.

The annual auction will also air on radio stations KQNA 1130 AM and 99.9 FM.

For more information call Kiwanis at 928-445-8700.

(Editor's Note: On the first night of the auction there were some technical difficulties with the sound for cable TV viewers. Log onto prescottkiwanisauction.com to hear the audio until it is corrected.)